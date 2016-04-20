版本:
BRIEF-DNB Financial qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.54

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Dnb financial corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Dnb financial corp qtrly core earnings per share $0.41 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1WGcTNN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

