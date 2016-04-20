BRIEF-Moody's - Viacom's dispute with Dish will not impact either companies' credit ratings or outlooks imminently

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 Moody's
* Viacom's carriage dispute with dish will not impact either companies' credit ratings or outlooks imminently
* "we believe that Viacom is unlikely to be dropped by Dish on a long-term basis"
* For Dish ,credit implication of losing Viacom's channels is negative
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs