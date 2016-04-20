BRIEF-Moody's - Viacom's dispute with Dish will not impact either companies' credit ratings or outlooks imminently

April 20 Moody's

* Viacom's carriage dispute with dish will not impact either companies' credit ratings or outlooks imminently

* "we believe that Viacom is unlikely to be dropped by Dish on a long-term basis"

* For Dish ,credit implication of losing Viacom's channels is negative