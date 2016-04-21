版本:
BRIEF-Tesla says will post its Q1 financial results on May 4

April 20 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla says will post its financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016, after market close on wednesday, may 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

