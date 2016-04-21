BRIEF-Leonteq Q1 2016 group net profit lower than in Q1 2015

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 21 Leonteq AG :
* Group net profit was lower in the first quarter of 2016 than in Q1 2015
* Leonteq's platform partner business achieved strong double-digit growth in turnover in the first quarter of 2016, a marked improvement on the first quarter of 2015
* Q1 turnover from own issuances decreased considerably
* Q1 total operating income also posted robust double-digit growth during the period, despite a reduced revenue contribution rate from own issuances compared with the first quarter last year Source text - bit.ly/1r1fzJy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: