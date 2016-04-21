版本:
BRIEF-Alpiq takes over service provider for petrochemical industry in Eastern Europe

April 21 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Takes over service provider for petrochemical industry in Eastern Europe

* Subsidiary Kraftanlagen Gruppe has acquired the Romanian engineering company IPIP

* Parties have agreed not to disclose details regarding the sales price Source text - bit.ly/1XJIHj6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

