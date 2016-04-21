BRIEF-Sulzer Q1 order intake at CHF 684.6 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 21 Sulzer AG :
* In Q1 order intake decreased by 13.1 pct on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the same period in 2015 to 684.6 million Swiss francs ($705.12 million)
* Confirms its guidance for the full year. Currency-Adjusted order intake and sales are expected to decline by 5 to 10 pct
* Expects for 2016 operational EBITA margin, supported by the cost savings from the SFP program, of approximately 8 pct (opEBITA in percent of sales).
* Q1 order intake was 658 million Swiss francs in Reuters poll avg Source text - bit.ly/1YI8eta Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: