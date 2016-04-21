BRIEF-Sulzer Q1 order intake at CHF 684.6 million

April 21 Sulzer AG :

* In Q1 order intake decreased by 13.1 pct on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the same period in 2015 to 684.6 million Swiss francs ($705.12 million)

* Confirms its guidance for the full year. Currency-Adjusted order intake and sales are expected to decline by 5 to 10 pct

* Expects for 2016 operational EBITA margin, supported by the cost savings from the SFP program, of approximately 8 pct (opEBITA in percent of sales).

* Q1 order intake was 658 million Swiss francs