BRIEF-Sol Barer reports 18.14 pct stake in Inspiremd

* Sol J. Barer reports a 18.14% pct stake in Inspiremd Inc as of March 9, 2015 - SEC filing

* Sol J. Barer previously reported a stake of 6.9 pct stake in Inspiremd Inc as of April 16, 2013 - SEC filing