BRIEF-Sol Barer reports 18.14 pct stake in Inspiremd

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 InspireMD Inc :
* Sol J. Barer reports a 18.14% pct stake in Inspiremd Inc as of March 9, 2015 - SEC filing
* Sol J. Barer previously reported a stake of 6.9 pct stake in Inspiremd Inc as of April 16, 2013 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs