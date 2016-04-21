版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Rush Enterprises says "challenging" market conditions impact performance

April 21 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Results include an $8.1 million restructuring charge related to dealership consolidations and real estate impairment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

