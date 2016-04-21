版本:
BRIEF-ESPN says Curt Schilling's employment has been terminated

April 20 (Reuters) -

* ESPN says Curt Schilling's employment with ESPN has been terminated

* ESPN says Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable Source text (es.pn/1VCV574)

