BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q1 net income up at $7.1 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 21 Inficon Holding AG :
* Q1 2016 sales of $69.7 million, organically 5.1 pct over last year's figure
* Q1 operating income of 8.4 million equals margin of 12 pct of sales
* Confirmed guidance for full year 2016
* With a somewhat higher gross profit of $33.8 million, Q1 gross profit margin remained practically unchanged at 48.6 pct after 48.8 pct of sales recorded at end of last year
* Q1 net income increased by $2 million to $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: