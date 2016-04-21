版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 13:24 BJT

BRIEF-ArGEN X and AbbVie to collaborate on argx-115 against novel immuno-oncology target

April 21 ArGEN X Bv :

* ArGEN X and AbbVie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

