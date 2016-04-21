版本:
BRIEF-Vimpelcom announces pricing of $1.2 billion bonds in two tranches

April 21 Vimpelcom Ltd

* Vimpelcom announces pricing of $1.2 billion bonds in two tranches

* Says priced $500 million 6.25% senior notes due 2020 and $700 million 7.25% senior notes due 2023

