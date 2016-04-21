BRIEF-Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Abbvie Inc
* Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target
* Argenx will conduct research and development through IND-enabling studies
* Upon successful completion of these studies, Abbvie may exercise an exclusive option to license ARGX-115 program
* Argenx will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from abbvie for exclusive option to license ARGX-115
* Argenx will receive near-term preclinical milestones of $20 million
* Argenx is also eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and commercial payments up to $625 million
* Should abbvie not exercise its option to license ARGX-115, argenx retains right to pursue development of ARGX-115 alone
* Upon reaching a predetermined preclinical stage milestone, Abbvie will fund further garp-related research by Argenx for two years
* Abbvie will have right to license additional therapeutic programs emerging from this research
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering