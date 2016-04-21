版本:
BRIEF-Panalpina Welttransport Q1 EBIT of CHF 24.0 million

April 21 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* Q1 net forwarding revenue 1,307.2 million Swiss francs ($1.35 billion) versus Reuters poll average 1,478 million Swiss francs

* Q1 gross profit 364.9 million Swiss francs versus Reuters poll average 367 million Swiss francs

* Q1 EBIT 24.0 million francs versus Reuters poll average 25.0 million francs

* Q1 consolidated profit 17.3 million francs versus Reuters poll average 18.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

