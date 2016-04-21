版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 13:24 BJT

BRIEF-Actelion CEO says could still pursue smaller M&A deals -CNBC

April 21 Actelion Ltd

* CEO says 2 succesful product launces decreaeses need for M&A, chances we do big m&a is very small -CNBC

* CEO says could still pursue smaller m&a deals -CNBC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐