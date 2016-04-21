版本:
BRIEF-Camurus signs distribution agreement with R-PHARM US for episil

April 21 Camurus AB :

* Says have granted R-PHARM US the exclusive license and distribution rights for episil oral liquid in the US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

