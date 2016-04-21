版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Swissquote and Manchester United announce partnership extension

April 21 Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* Swissquote and Manchester United announce partnership extension Source text - bit.ly/1VlMPrQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

