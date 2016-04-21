版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis sees 2016 Entresto sales of about $200 mln

April 21 Novartis

* Says expects 2016 entresto sales of about $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

