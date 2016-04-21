版本:
BRIEF-Iron Mountain purchases 75 pct of Docufile South Africa

April 21 Iron Mountain Inc

* Iron Mountain enters African market with purchase of controlling interest in Docufile South Africa

* Purchased 75 percent of Docufile and has taken over day-to-day operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

