BRIEF-KeyCorp sees Q2 dividend to increase to $.085 per share

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 KeyCorp
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income mid-single digit percentage without benefit from higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income in mid-single digit growth with the benefit of higher interest rates
* Sees FY 2016 non interest income to have low to mid single digit growth compared to 2015
* KeyCorp says dividend expected to increase to $.085 per common share in 2q16
* Net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40 -60 bps in 2016
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering