版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-KeyCorp sees Q2 dividend to increase to $.085 per share

April 21 KeyCorp

* Sees FY 2016 net interest income mid-single digit percentage without benefit from higher interest rates

* Sees FY 2016 net interest income in mid-single digit growth with the benefit of higher interest rates

* Sees FY 2016 non interest income to have low to mid single digit growth compared to 2015

* KeyCorp says dividend expected to increase to $.085 per common share in 2q16

* Net charge-offs to average loans below targeted range of 40 -60 bps in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐