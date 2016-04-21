版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-SL Green says reached an agreement to sell 500 West Putnam Avenue

April 21 SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp says reached an agreement to sell 500 west putnam avenue

* Sale for a gross sale price of $41 million, or $337 per square foot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

