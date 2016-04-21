版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Papa John's says removes high fructose corn syrup from entire food menu

April 21 Papa John's International Inc

* Papa John's International Inc says removes high fructose corn syrup from entire food menu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐