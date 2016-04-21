版本:
BRIEF-Capstone Turbine receives 1.5 MW multi-unit order from Chinese distributor

April 21 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone receives 1.5MW multi-unit order from new Chinese distributor

* Order is expected to be commissioned by September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

