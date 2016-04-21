BRIEF-Capstone Turbine receives 1.5 MW multi-unit order from Chinese distributor

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Capstone receives 1.5MW multi-unit order from new Chinese distributor
* Order is expected to be commissioned by September 2016
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum