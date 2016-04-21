版本:
BRIEF-Canacol Energy says realized contractual gas sales will average about 75 mmscfpd for 2016

April 21 Canacol Energy Ltd

* Estimates that realized contractual gas sales will average approximately 75 mmscfpd (13,160 boepd) for calendar 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

