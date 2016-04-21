版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 17:43 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis AG says core op. income to fall in H1, grow in H2

April 21 Novartis

* Says core operating income expected to decline in h1 due to higher investments, with growth expected in h2 from sales uptake - slides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐