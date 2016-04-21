版本:
BRIEF-Enerplus announces cash dividend of C$0.01 per share

April 21 Enerplus Corp

* Announces that a cash dividend in amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on May 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

