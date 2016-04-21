BRIEF-Ctrip says agreed to invest RMB3 billion in China Eastern Airlines'

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Ctrip.Com International Ltd
* Strategic collaboration between Ctrip and China Eastern Air Holding Company
* Ctrip has agreed to invest RMB3 billion in China Eastern Airlines' A shares through a private placement of shares
* Ctrip may elect to further increase its ownership stake in China Eastern Airlines in next twelve months following placement
* Ctrip may be entitled to appoint an observer or a director to China Eastern Airlines' board of directors
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering