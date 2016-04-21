BRIEF-Alaska Air Group reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.46

April 21 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 load factor 82.0% versus 83.4%

* Qtrly total operating revenues $1.35 billion versus $1.27 billion

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 traffic 8.57 billion RPMS, up 11 percent

* Sees Q2 capacity 11,000 million to 11,050 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 capacity 10.45 billion RPMS, up 12.9 percent

* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.00 cents to 8.05 cents

* Sees FY 2016 capacity 43,100 million to 43,200 million

* Q1 consol capacity ASMS 10,453 million versus 9,257 million