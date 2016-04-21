BRIEF-Alaska Air Group reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.46

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 load factor 82.0% versus 83.4%
* Qtrly total operating revenues $1.35 billion versus $1.27 billion
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 traffic 8.57 billion RPMS, up 11 percent
* Sees Q2 capacity 11,000 million to 11,050 million
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q1 capacity 10.45 billion RPMS, up 12.9 percent
* Sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.00 cents to 8.05 cents
* Sees FY 2016 capacity 43,100 million to 43,200 million
* Q1 consol capacity ASMS 10,453 million versus 9,257 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1VDItg7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering