BRIEF-PDL Biopharma says CEO John Mclaughlin's 2015 compensation was $3.9 mln

April 21 PDL Biopharma Inc

* Says CEO John Mclaughlin's 2015 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $4.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

