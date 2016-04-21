BRIEF-ITT Educational Services receives letter from ACICS

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Itt Educational Services Inc
* Received a letter from Accrediting Council For Independent Colleges and Schools
* Letter informing of certain adverse information since 2014 regarding financial and regulatory matters confronting Co, technical institutes
* ACICS directed ITT technical institutes to show cause at next ACICS meeting why its current grants of accreditation should not be withdrawn
* Letter also requires company to submit certain information and plans to ACICS prior to next ACICS meeting
* Company is "confident" that it has and will continue to meet ACICS accreditation standards Source text: (1.usa.gov/20ZXxUz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering