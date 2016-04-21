BRIEF-Ohio Valley Banc Corp and Milton Bancorp enter amendment to agreement

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Ohio Valley Banc Corp
* On April 20, 2016, Co and Milton Bancorp entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger dated as of January 7, 2016
* Amendment modifies date to august 6, 2016, after which either co may terminate deal if merger is not consummated - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1pkcO4E) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering