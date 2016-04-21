BRIEF-EJF Capital Llc reports 9.8 pct passive stake in Severn Bancorp

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 EJF Capital LLC
EJF Capital Llc reports 9.8 pct passive stake in Severn Bancorp as of April 14
China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering