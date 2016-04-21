版本:
BRIEF-EJF Capital Llc reports 9.8 pct passive stake in Severn Bancorp

April 21 EJF Capital LLC

* EJF Capital Llc reports 9.8 pct passive stake in Severn Bancorp as of April 14 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

