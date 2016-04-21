版本:
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand says CEO M W Lamach's 2015 compensation was $17.3 mln

April 21 Ingersoll-rand Plc

* Says CEO M W Lamach's 2015 total compensation was $17.3 million versus $19.4 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

