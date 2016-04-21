BRIEF-Iron Mountain says entered into agreement for bridge loan facility of up to $850 mln

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Iron Mountain Inc
* Entered into commitment letter providing for unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $850 million to finance recall deal
* Bridge facility will have a maturity date of earlier of twelve months from date of first borrowing under bridge facility
* If recall transaction has not been consummated, facility will have a maturity date of earlier of July 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering