版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis CEO 'still bullish' on heart drug despite MD resistance

April 21 Novartis Ag

* Ceo says sees lack of urgency among U.S. doctors to switch patients to entresto, 'still bullish' on heart drug

* Ceo says expects cosentyx will show 'nice sales increase' quarter on quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

