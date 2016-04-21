版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Abb chairman says to present 'first-draft' of Power Grids concept on Oct 4

April 21 Abb Ltd

* Chairman Peter Voser says the company will present a 'first-draft' of its concept for Power Grids on Oct. 4, after a strategic review that the company has said could result in its sale, listing on a stock exchange, or potentially retaining the business while selling parts of it. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

