BRIEF-GM CFO says expects U.S. auto industry growing at 3 pct - CNBC

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 (Reuters) -
* General Motors CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Expects U.S. auto industry growing at 3 percent level for rest of the year
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Credit availability, low interest rate, strong household balance sheet supportive of 17.5 million-18 million SAAR for 2016
* GM CFO Chuck Stevens on CNBC - Monitoring the economic situation but constructive on U.S. auto industry in 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum