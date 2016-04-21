BRIEF-Compass Minerals announces new credit facilities

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Compass Minerals International Inc
* Refinanced senior secured credit facilities with $400 million senior secured term loan, $300 million senior secured revolver
* New credit facilities replace $471 million in term loans and a $125 million revolver
* New credit facilities mature on july 1, 2021, carry an interest rate of libor plus 1.5 percent based on company's current leverage
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum