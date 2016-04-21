版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Hercules Offshore entered into forbearance agreement and first amendment to credit agreement

April 21 Hercules Offshore Inc

* Entered into a forbearance agreement and first amendment to credit agreement

* Lenders have agreed during forbearance period to forbear from exercising their rights,remedies under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐