BRIEF-Terraform Power announces settlement and mutual release agreement with lap shareholders

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Terraform Power Inc
* On april 20, 2016, terraform power inc and terraform power entered into settlement and mutual release agreement
* Settlement and mutual release agreement with lap shareholders
* Agreement resolves disputes between parties in connection with share purchase agreement among sunedison holdings and lap shareholders
* Made one-time payment to lap of $10.0 million in exchange for and contingent on termination of arbitration against terraform power Source text: (1.usa.gov/1U7fT4S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum