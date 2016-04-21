版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Spin Master to acquire Toca Boca and Sago Mini companies from Bonnier Group of Sweden

April 21 Spin Master Corp

* To acquire Toca Boca and Sago Mini companies from Bonnier Group of Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

