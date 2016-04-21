版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Actelion COO says could take 6 to 9 months before generic Tracleer enters US market

April 21 Actelion Ltd

* Coo says could take another six to nine months before generic tracleer enters u.s. Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

