BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment says court found co,IFP infringed UMG's copyrights - SEC filing

* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc :
* On April 20, 2016, California court issued order granting UMG Recordings's motion for partial summary judgment - SEC filing
* Court issued a decision finding that company and IFP willfully infringed UMG's copyrights
* Decision, order didn't quantify damages, which court will determine at upcoming trial; co currently intends to appeal decision Source text 1.usa.gov/26gLypy Further company coverage:
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum