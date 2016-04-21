版本:
BRIEF-Acorn Energy initiates process to liquidate assets of its Gridsense unit

April 21 Acorn Energy Inc:

* Initiated a process to liquidate assets of its Gridsense subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

