公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Perry Ellis International names Oscar Feldenkreis CEO & President

April 21 Perry Ellis International Inc

* Perry Ellis International names George Feldenkreis executive chairman of the board, Oscar Feldenkreis CEO & President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

