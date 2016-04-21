版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-SunEdison files for bankruptcy - Bloomberg

April 21 (Reuters) -

* SunEdison files for bankruptcy - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1roOaSn

