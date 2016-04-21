BRIEF-Bats Global Markets reports march data and highlights

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Bats global markets inc reports march data and highlights
* Bats global markets inc says executed 25.8% of all march volume for etf trading
* Bats global markets inc says hotspot posted average daily volume of $25.5 billion in march
* Bats global markets says in u.s. Options, bats reported 10.3% market share for march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum