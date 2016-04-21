BRIEF-Microsoft Q3 GAAP SHR $0.47

April 21 (Reuters) -
* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.47 gaap, and $0.62
non-gaap
* Microsoft corp qtrly windows oem revenue declined 2% in
constant currency
* Microsoft corp qtrly surface revenue increased 61% in
constant currency
* Microsoft corp qtrly phone revenue declined 46% in
constant currency
* Qtrly azure revenue grew 120% in constant currency
* Qtrly revenue was $20.5 billion gaap, and $22.1 billion
non-gaap
* Microsoft Corp Qtrly Xbox Live Monthly Active Users Grew
26% Year Over-Year to 46 million
* Qtrly office commercial products and cloud services
revenue grew 7% in constant currency
* Qtrly server products and cloud services revenue increased
5% in constant currency
* Microsoft corp qtrly search advertising revenue excluding
traffic acquisition costs grew 18% in constant currency
* Q3 productivity and business processes revenue $6,522
million versus $6,457 million
* Qtrly office consumer products and cloud services revenue
grew 6% in constant currency
* Qtrly dynamics products and cloud services revenue grew 9%
in constant currency
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $22.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 intelligent cloud revenue $6,096 million versus $5,903
million
* Q3 more personal computing revenue $9,458 million versus
$9,369 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: