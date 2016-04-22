版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 09:54 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant seeks to name Perrigo's Joseph Papa to be new CEO- CNBC citing DJ

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International seeks to name Perrigo's Joseph Papa to be new CEO - CNBC citing DJ

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals finalizing contact with Perrigo's Joseph Papa to be ceo & announcement could come as soon as next week - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐