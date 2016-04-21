BRIEF-Aspen insurance holdings Sets Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.22/Shr

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on aspen's ordinary shares of $0.22 per ordinary shar
* Amount payable has increased by $0.01 per ordinary share from aspen's previous quarterly dividend
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum