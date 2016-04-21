版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen insurance holdings Sets Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.22/Shr

April 21 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on aspen's ordinary shares of $0.22 per ordinary shar

* Amount payable has increased by $0.01 per ordinary share from aspen's previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

